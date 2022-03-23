American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0.4%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.27. 5,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.
About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
