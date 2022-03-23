American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0.4%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.27. 5,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AFINP Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

