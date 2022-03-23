Amit Yoran Sells 25,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,990. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

