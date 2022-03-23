Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

