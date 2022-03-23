Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

