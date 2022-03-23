Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 778,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

