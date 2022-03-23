Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Chegg reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

CHGG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 115,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $96.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

