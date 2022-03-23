Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,998 shares of company stock worth $4,181,445. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 1,895,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

