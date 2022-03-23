Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

SJR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

