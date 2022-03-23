Analysts Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 2,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,409. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

