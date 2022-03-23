Analysts Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gates Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 608,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

