Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 279.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,126. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.44.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

