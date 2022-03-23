Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) to report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 228,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

