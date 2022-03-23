Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

