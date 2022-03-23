Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.81 million to $16.80 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $77.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.32 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $389,349.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,975 over the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,960. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.79. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

