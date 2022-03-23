Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $157.67 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

