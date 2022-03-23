Analysts Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price at $9.38

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

AAVVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 63,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,662. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 97.51% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

