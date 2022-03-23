Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Target Price at $41.89

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

