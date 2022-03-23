Analysts Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price at $743.21

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $739.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $481.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -288.53 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

