Analysts Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) PT at $8.49

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $4.43 on Friday. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

