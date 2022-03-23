Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $18.92

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 149,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.