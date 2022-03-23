Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $145.75

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.