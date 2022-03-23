Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $143.77

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
VMW opened at $116.80 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
