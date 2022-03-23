Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $143.77

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $116.80 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.