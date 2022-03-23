Analyzing American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) and Its Peers

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Shared Hospital Services to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.84 million -$7.06 million -2.40 American Shared Hospital Services Competitors $1.12 billion $60.73 million 12.37

American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services’ peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services Competitors 312 1027 1735 47 2.49

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 76.65%. Given American Shared Hospital Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Shared Hospital Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -35.98% 2.24% 1.20% American Shared Hospital Services Competitors -197.29% -18.40% -11.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

