Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in Angi by 9.9% during the third quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,386,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 214,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Angi by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,848,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 153,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.79. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

