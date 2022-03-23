ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

