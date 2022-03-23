ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.33. 1,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,258. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.50.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

