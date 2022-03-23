ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $10.96 on Wednesday, hitting $306.43. 465,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,085. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.50.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

