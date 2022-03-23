Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

AQMS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 510,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 576.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 443,836 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 268,141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 154.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 209,891 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

