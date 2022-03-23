Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Arconic has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Arconic’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

