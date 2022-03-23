Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 20942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,586,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,280,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 27.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.