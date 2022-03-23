Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,954 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,212. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.