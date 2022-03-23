Arden Trust Co Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CME Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,255 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.79. 965,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

