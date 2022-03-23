Arden Trust Co Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.68. 6,007,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average is $216.49. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

