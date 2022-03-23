Arden Trust Co Buys 1,741 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.97. 1,159,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.86 and its 200 day moving average is $254.41.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

