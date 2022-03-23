Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,343. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

