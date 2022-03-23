Arden Trust Co Has $1.47 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,566,000 after buying an additional 416,386 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. 2,297,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.