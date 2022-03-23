Arden Trust Co Invests $528,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.47. 2,497,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.25.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.