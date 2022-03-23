Arden Trust Co Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $6.89 on Wednesday, reaching $243.11. 1,156,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.00 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

