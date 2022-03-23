Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.41% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

