Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $475,993.78 and approximately $4,383.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.08 or 0.07123781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00285156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.06 or 0.00850224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00103397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00458663 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00424014 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,774,749 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,206 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.