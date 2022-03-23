Asana, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Asana stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $35,855,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

