Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $4.01 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.