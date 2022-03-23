Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
