Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 82 ($1.08).

AGR stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.89) on Monday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

