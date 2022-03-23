Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.90.

Assurant stock opened at $179.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 1-year low of $139.71 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

