ATB Capital Increases VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$28.00

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. initiated coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.86.

Get VanEck ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE EINC traded down C$1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,701. The company has a market cap of C$571.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.79 and a 1-year high of C$26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.