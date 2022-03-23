ATB Capital Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$5.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital to C$5.50 in a research note published on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

