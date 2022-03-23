Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.25. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9,984.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,541,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

