Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.72 and last traded at $55.90. 765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Specifically, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company has a market cap of $839.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. Analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth $431,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

