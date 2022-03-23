Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.96 and traded as high as C$13.15. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 95,924 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$920.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.96.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

