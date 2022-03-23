Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.96 and traded as high as C$13.15. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 95,924 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$920.20 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.96.
Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)
Featured Articles
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.