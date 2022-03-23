Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. 21,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

